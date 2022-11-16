Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss

The Bossier Paris Community College Cavaliers suffered their first loss Tuesday night, falling to Southern Arkansas Tech 83-79 in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Former Calvary Baptist standout D’Marcus Hall led BPCC (2-1) with 20 points.

Damani Claxton added 15 and Christian Caldwell 14.

Hall was 6-of-11 from the field and Caldwell was 6-of-9, but the rest of the Cavs were 15-of-47 (32 percent). BPCC was just 4-of-19 from 3-point range.

The Cavs did have success at the free-throw line, making 21-of-25.

The game was tied at 39 at the half.

BPCC returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday against Southwest Mississippi Community College at home.