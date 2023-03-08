Men’s college basketball: BPCC takes on No. 2 seed Panola in Region XIV Tournament quarterfinals Thursday

Men’s college basketball: BPCC takes on No. 2 seed Panola in Region...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers play No. 2 seed Panola College in the quarterfinals of the Region XIV Tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. in Tyler, Texas.

BPCC (15-15), the No. 10 seed, knocked off No. 7 Angelina College 62-55 in overtime in the first round. Panola (26-4) received a first-round bye. The Ponies won their last 14 regular-season games.

The Cavs lost twice to the Ponies during the regular season, 69-57, at home on Jan. 14 and 94-68, on the road Feb. 11.

Kendrick Delahoussaye led BPCC against Angelina with 18 points. Christian Caldwell had 12 and D’Marcus Hall 11.

Caldwell had a team-high nine rebounds. Delahoussaye and Hugo Clarkin had eight each.

The game went into overtime tied at 51.

Delahoussaye leads the Cavs in scoring at 14.4 points per game.

Caldwell averages 12.4 and Hall 11.9.