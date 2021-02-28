Men’s college basketball: BPCC upsets No. 14 Panola

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

CARTHAGE, Texas — Bossier Parish Community College guard Paul King sank two free throws with 19.9 seconds remaining to lift the Cavaliers to a 76-74 upset win over No. 14 Panola College here Saturday afternoon. Panola had a chance to tie or win it in the final seconds but the Cavaliers defense prevented the Ponies from scoring to preserve the road victory.

Trailing 70-67 with 2:31 left in the game, King knocked down a three-pointer to it at 70. The two teams exchanged field goals on the next two possessions before King was fouled. A sophomore from Monroe, King was connecting on 75% oh his free throws coming into the game, hit both free throws to give the Cavaliers the lead for good. King finished the night with a game-high 28 points.

BPCC guard Fahmmi Mamo was the only other Cavalier in double figures as he scored a personal-best 22 points. Forward Tutu Majok, who was the leading rebounder in Region XIV coming into the game, posted another double-digit rebounding game as he pulled down 10 rebounds. It’s the seventh time in nine games that Majok had grabbed double-digit rebounds.

With the win, BPCC snaps a four-game losing skid and improves to 3-6 overall, while the loss snaps Panola’s four-game winning streak and drops the Ponies to 7-2 overall. The Cavaliers return to action on March 3 at home when they’ll play host to the Lamar State College – Port Arthur Seahawks. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.