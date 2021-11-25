Men’s college basketball: BPCC upsets No. 8 New Mexico JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers upset New Mexico Junior College 65-61 Wednesday at Collin College in Plano, Texas.

New Mexico was ranked No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released Nov. 3.

Kendrick Delahoussaye, a 5-foot-11 guard out of Lafayette High, led BPCC with 17 points. He also had six assists and seven rebounds. Delahoussaye went to the free throw line 10 times and made nine.

Christian Caldwell had 13 points and seven rebounds. Derick Hamilton, a 6-10 freshman center out of Baton Rouge Broadmoor, scored 12 points, making all six of his shots from the field.

Adrian Walker had six assists and Jeremy Richard five.

BPCC improved to 4-3 with its second win in a row. The Cavs defeated Baton Rouge Community College 73-69 Sunday in Baton Rouge.

Hamilton sank 10-of-11 shots from the field and led BPCC with 20 points. He also had a team-high 12 rebounds.

Caldwell added 12 points and Richard 11. Delahoussaye had nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Cavaliers return to action Dec. 1 against Lee College in Baytown, Texas.