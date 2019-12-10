Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins big, improves to 6-3

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated the Louisiana Christian School Disciples 101-60 Wednesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers never trailed in the game leading from the opening tip. Leading 46-32 at halftime, BPCC outscored LCS 55-28 in the second half, and at one time led by as much as 44 points.

BPCC was led by Diamante Brown, who scored a game-high and personal-best 27 points. Four other Cavaliers reached double figures, including E.J. Clark with 21, Allen Hatchett, Jr., with 13, Frank Robinson with 12 and Paul King with 10.

With the win, BPCC improves to 6-3 on the season. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play CMP Prep Academy out of Lafayette, La., on Thursday here. Tip-off for the game is set for 7 p.m.