Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins big in opener

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers opened the 2022-23 season with a 136–69 rout of the North American University junior varsity Thursday night in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Nine Cavaliers scored in double figures.

Christian Caldwell led the team with 22 points. He was 10 of 11 from the field.

Logan Turner, Eric McKnight and 7-footer Hugo Clarkin scored 14 apiece. Former Calvary Baptist standout D’Marcus Hall had 13.

Damani Clayton added 12. Kendrick Delahoussaye and Erin Wright chipped in 11 each.

Hall led the team in rebounding with 13, giving him a double-double. Clarkin,

Beard and Wright all had seven.

Jon’Quarious McGhee led the team in steals with five.

Clarkin and Turner had six assists each. Claxton had five.

The Cavs, who led 59-29 at the half, shot 66.3 percent (59 of 89) from the field.

BPCC returns to action next Thursday against Piney Woods at home at 7 p.m.