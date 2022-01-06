Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins fourth straight

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won their fourth game in a row Wednesday night, defeating Victoria College 76-62 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Jaeden Marshall led BPCC (9-5, 4-2 Region XIV) with 21 points. He was 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Derick Hamilton had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Eric McKnight had 11 points and five assists.

BPCC led 40-28 at the half.

Victoria College dropped to 0-12 and 0-5.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday at Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 4 p.m.