Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins home opener, improves to 2-0

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Sophomore guard Aaron Gregg came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 79-73 win over the Mountain View College Lions Thursday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

When starting point guard E.J. Clark got into foul trouble, Gregg, who’s a transfer from McLennan Community College, entered the game and rallied the Cavaliers.

Gregg was 5-for-8 from the floor, including 1-for-3 from the 3pt-arc, and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Redshirt-freshman forward Diamante Brown registered the first double-double of the season by scoring 15 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Charlie Cochran and freshman Joshua Davis each had 13 points and sophomore Alan Lang added 12 points to help propel the Cavaliers to their second win.

In the first half, the Cavaliers struggled to score against the Lions tough zone defense. BPCC shot just 39 percent from the floor in the first frame, and trailed MVC 38-36 at halftime.

In the scond, the Cavaliers overcame the poor shooting in the first half and Clark’s foul trouble, primarily due to Gregg’s efforts off the bench. BPCC shot 54.5 percent and scored 43 points in the second half to oulast MVC.

The Lions had three players reach double figures, including Antwonne Wright, who scored a game-high 22 points. Jalen Roberts had 11 points and Rodrick Gaines added 10 in the losing effort.

BPCC improved to 2-0. MVC dropped to 1-1. The Cavaliers travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday to take on the Baton Rouge Community CollegeBears in the BRCC Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Bonne Sante Wellness Center.