Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins season opener

The BPCC Cavaliers opened the season Thursday with a 101-73 victory over the John Mevinn University junior varsity team in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

John Awoke led the Cavs with 33 points. He also had a team-high six assists and two steals.

Awoke was 10-of-15 from the field and 11-of-12 at the free throw line.

Former Ruston star Braylon McNeal had a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Nicholas Kaigler had 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Ajang Tong scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Former Bossier star LaKavin Thomas had four points, five rebounds and four assists in his collegiate debut.

BPCC visits South Arkansas Community College Tuesday at 6 p.m.