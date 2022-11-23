Men’s college basketball: BPCC wins twice in inaugural Decari Markray Classic

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won twice in the inaugural Decari Markray Classic held Monday and Tuesday in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The event is named in honor of the BPCC player who lost his life in a car accident on Oct. 2, 2021, in Bossier City.

BPCC (5-1) defeated Delgado Community College 95-94 in overtime Monday and SUSLA 106-89 Tuesday.

BPCC rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit against Delgado. The game went into overtime tied at 78.

Kendrick Delahoussaye led the Cavs with 25 points. He was 9-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers.

BPCC hit 12-of-25 from beyond the arc.

Damani Claxton added 17 points. He also had a team-high seven assists.

Elijah Beard sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Logan Turner added 10 points. Jon’Quarius McGee and Christian Caldwell scored nine each.

Eric McKnight had five assists and four steals.

Beard and Delahoussaye led BPCC with 20 and 18 points against SUSLA.Claxton and Caldwell scored 14 each. Erin Wright and Hugo Clarkin chipped in 10 each.

In the other games at the Classic, Navarro defeated SUSLA 120-90 Monday and Delgado 75-54 Tuesday.

Delahoussaye and Beard were named to the All-Classic team along with Bennie Amos of Delgado, Tre’Von Love of Navarro and Zyquarius Cowart of SUSLA.

BPCC begins Region XIV play Wednesday, Nov. 30, against Lee College at 7 p.m. at home.