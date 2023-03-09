Men’s college basketball: BPCC’s season ends with loss to No. 2 Panola in Region XIV Tournament

Men’s college basketball: BPCC’s season ends with loss to No. 2 Panola...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers’ season came to an end Thursday with a 78-64 loss to No. 2 seed Panola in The quarterfinals of the Region XIV Tournament in Tyler, Texas.

BPCC, the No. 10 seed, finished 15-16. Panola improved to 27-4.

The Cavs couldn’t overcome a tough first half. BPCC trailed 42-24 then outscored Panola 40-36 in the second half.

Kendrick Delahoussaye completed an outstanding sophomore season with 17 points.

Sophomore Eric McKnight, who made all three 3-pointers he attempted, scored 16 off the bench.

Freshman Damani Claxton had five assists.

BPCC shot 33.3 percent (21-of-63) from the field to 43.5 percent (27-of-62) for Panola.

The Cavs were 7-of-22 from 3-point range. The Ponies were 5-of-22.

Vianney Salatchaum led 10 Panola players who scored with 17 points.