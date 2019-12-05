Men’s college basketball: Clark leads BPCC to conference victory

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Sophomore guard E.J. Clark Jr. scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 76-65 win over the Lamar State College – Port Arthur Seahawks Wednesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

Clark, who’s the lone Cavalier returnee from last year, was 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from the three-point arc.

Clark entered the game as 88 percent free throw shooter. He increased that percentage tonight as he was a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. Clark’s 28 points is also the most scored by a Cavalier in a game this season.

Freshman guard Paul King was the only other Cavalier to reach double figures as he came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points.

In what was a low-scoring defensive struggle in the first half, the Cavaliers scored first and never trailed in the game. BPCC led 33-30 at halftime, and maintained a eight to 10 point lead throughout much of the second half.

The Seahawks did cut the Cavs lead down to four at one point midway through the second half. However, BPCC would quickly respond and built up a 14-point lead late in the game.

LSC-PA had three players reach double figures. Louisiana native Devaughn Thomas scored 15 points, while Darion Chatman added 13 and Kentrell Brown score 10 in the losing effort.

With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Region XIV, while the loss drops the Seahawks to 4-7 overall and 0-2 in region play. BPCC travels to Baytown, Texas on Dec. 7 to take on the Lee College Rebels before returning home for two games next week