Men’s college basketball: Clutch free throw shooting lifts BPCC past Kilgore

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Paul King sank two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to lift the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 71-68 win over the Kilgore College Rangers in NJCAA Region XIV action Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

Trailing 66-65 with 50 seconds remaing, BPCC’s Aaron Gregg delivered a beautiful pass into the lane to a wide open Diamante Brown for an easy dunk, which gave the Cavaliers a 67-66 lead.

On the ensuing trip down the court, Kilgore would miss an open shot as well as a putback attempt and were forced to foul. E.J. Clark made both free throws to put BPCC up by three, a lead the Cavs would not relinquish. With 3.8 seconds left, Kilgore’s Cameron Goodwin would go to the line and sink both of his free throw to make it 69-68.

Before the Cavaliers could in-bounds the ball, the Rangers fouled King. After King made his free throws, Goodwin’s desperation three was off the mark giving BPCC the win.

BPCC was led by Clark, who scored 15 points, while King finished with 14. Will LaPoole, who fouled out early in the second half, was the only other Cavalier in double figures as he had 12.

Kilgore had four players reach double figures, including Rodrigue Andela, who had a game-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Thomas scored 16, while D’Rell Roberts had 13 and Gooden added 10 in the losing effort.

With the win, BPCC improves to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in Region XIV, while the loss drops Kilgore to 16-4 overall and 7-3 in region play. The Cavaliers return to action on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they travel to Athens, Texas to take on the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals.