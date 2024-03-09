Men’s college basketball: Demons set to open SLC Tournament with rematch against Texas A&M-Commerce

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations; featured photo by Myrodge McGill, Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics

LAKE CHARLES – Four days later, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team gets another shot at Texas A&M-Commerce with one key difference.

This time when the Demons and Lions meet, their respective 2023-24 seasons are on the line. After their triple-overtime thriller in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, the two teams will square off in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Legacy Center on McNeese’s campus.

The game will air on ESPN+.

Facing a team in consecutive games is not an unfamiliar position for the Northwestern State program. While this is the first time since 2006 the Demons (9-22, 7-11 Southland) will open their tournament run against their regular-season finale opponent, it is the second time in as many seasons they will face Texas A&M-Commerce in consecutive games.

Although the Demons completed a season sweep of the Lions Feb. 9 and 11, 2023, the setup is unique to some of the Northwestern State personnel.

“Playing a team to end the regular season and then in the first round is something I have not experienced,” first-year head coach Rick Cabrera said. “At this point in the season, it’s just basketball. The scouting is very important. Practice and details are very important. It should be fun. This is the true March madness for us. It’s win or go home.”

Texas A&M-Commerce (12-19, 6-12) was the only team to split the two-game season series with Northwestern State, outlasting the Demons 83-80 in triple overtime Wednesday after dropping a 70-57 decision in Natchitoches on Feb. 3.

This time, the Demons don’t have to wait long to try to keep history alive. Throughout the 16 meetings between the schools, Northwestern State owns an 11-5 advantage and has never dropped back-to-back games to the Lions.

Getting another career-best performance from Justin Wilson would go a long way toward preserving that bit of history. Wilson continued his torrid end-of-season play against the Lions, hitting 11 of 16 shots to finish with a career-high 29 points. It was the second time in three games for Wilson to establish a career high in scoring after dropping 24 against Lamar on March 2.

“After that Corpus Christi game (on Feb. 19), I knew it was counting down,” Wilson said. “It was critical for me to lock in. My accountability and taking responsibility and leading the team, believing in my team has grown.”

Since that meeting with the Islanders, Wilson is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Wilson is among the Demons who welcome a third meeting with the Lions even if it comes in a five-day span between meetings No. 2 and 3.

“Me, personally, I do (like it),” he said. “We know who we have to guard, and what we have to do to win this game. I’m glad it’s the same team.”

Among those things the Demons must do against the Lions? Limit offensive rebounds.

Texas A&M-Commerce snared 19 of their own misses in Wednesday’s win. One of those led to Tommie Lewis’ game-tying, 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

“In March, that basket shrinks three or four inches, so you really have to defend and rebound,” Cabrera said. “Nineteen was crucial for them. They had guards getting rebounds in crucial moments. You can’t rewind time. You can only fix what happened in the past. That’s what we’re going to do and focus on and see what happens.”

One offensive focus for the Demons is committing to getting everyone involved.

While Wilson and Chase Forte (25 points) both set career highs against Commerce, Cliff Davis was the only other Demon to score more than six points. In their seven Southland wins this season, the Demons averaged nearly four players per game scoring in double figures, showcasing their versatility and well-rounded attack.

“We have to play together,” Cabrera said. “There were moments in the last game and even the game before (a 68-62 loss to Nicholls on Monday) where we got a little selfish, a little heroic. We don’t have those type of players. We have good players, but we don’t have the guys to be a hero. If we play together, share the ball and be disciplined defensively, we’ll be OK.

“If we continue to use our effort and brains together, we’ll win every game we play.”