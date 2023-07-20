Men’s college basketball: Former Airline head coach Hamilton joins Centenary College staff as volunteer assistant

Centenary College Press Release

Former Airline head coach Eddie Hamilton has joined the Centenary College staff as a volunteer assistant coach, Director of Athletics and Recreation David Orr announced on Thursday.

Hamilton, a Shreveport native, will join head coach Chris Dorsey’s staff as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Gents’ program.

He served as head coach at Airline for the last three seasons and has been a successful head coach at four area high schools for nearly 20 years.

He was named the Shreveport Times’ All-City Coach of the Year in 2017 while at Fair Park High School.

Hamilton, who received a bachelor’s degree of Science in Physical Education and Health with honors from Northwestern State University in 2003, also received a Master’s of Educational Leadership from Louisiana State University in Shreveport in 2019.

He and his wife Tonya have one son named Ethan.

