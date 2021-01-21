Men’s college basketball: Former Bossier Star Deen helps spoil BPCC coach’s debut

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Panola College 82-62 in interim head coach John Anthony Anglin’s debut Wednesday night in The Billy Montgomery Gym.

Former Bossier star guard Cody Deen played a big role in spoiling Anglin’s debut. The 2020 All-Parish MVP scored 23 points in his collegiate debut.

Three Cavalier guards scored in double figures — Avery Martinez (15), Paul King (14) and Fahnni Mamo (12).

Tutu Majok and Martinez led BPCC with eight rebounds each. Former Southwood star Christian Caldwell had seven rebounds and three blocks.

BPCC trailed 43-32 at the half.

Deen, who led Bossier to the Class 3A state championship last season and was the All-Parish MVP, was 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Isaac Jackson and Josh Miller scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Panola shot 46.2 percent from the field (26-of-56). The Ponies hit 8-of-17 3-pointers.

BPCC was 37.9 percent (22-of-58) from the field. The Cavs sank 5-of-21 from behind the arc.

BPCC returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Lamar State College-Port Arthur in Port Arthur, Texas.