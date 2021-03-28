Men’s college basketball: Kilgore tops BPCC again

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to the Kilgore College Rangers 94-76 Sunday in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

It was Kilgore’s second victory over BPCC in as many days. The Rangers won 89-67 Saturday in Kilgore, Texas.

BPC dropped to 8-11. Kilgore improved to 13-5.

Tutu Majok and Fahmmi Mamo led the Cavaliers on Sunday with 19 points each.

Mamo a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Cairo, Egypt, hit all eight of his shots from the field. Mamo, a 6-6 sophomore from Alexandria, Va., was 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Avery Martinez added 13 points and Paul King 11.

BPCC shot 45.8 percent (11-of-24) from the field in the first half and trailed 49-36. The Cavs improved to 55.6 percent (15-of-27) in the second half. They finished the game at 51 percent.

Kilgore had a big advantage from beyond the arc. The Rangers made 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) to 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) for BPCC.

KJ Jenkins hit 8-of-12 from long range and led the Rangers with 26 points. Dantwan Grimes scored 20.

King led BPCC in Saturday’s game with 17 points. Jeremy Richard and Martinez scored 13 each.

The Cavaliers have two regular-season games left against Blinn at home 7 p.m. Wednesday and Paris Junior College on the road at 4 p.m. Saturday.