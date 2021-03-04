Men’s college basketball: Late errant in-bounds pass costly as BPCC falls to Lamar State

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

An errant in-bounds pass late in the game cost the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers in a 74-72 loss to Lamar State Port Arthur on Wednesday at the Billy Montgomery Gym.

With the game tied at 72 and Bossier Parish in possession, a miscommunications on the in-bounds pass led to Lamar State Port Arthur’s Kobi Johnson picking up the errant pass and driving for the game-winning layup with four seconds left.

BPCC’s Paul King drove the length of the court and down the right side of the lane, connecting on the apparent game-tying layup. As the ball slipped through the net, King was whistled for an offensive foul thereby ending the game.

It was bitterly disappointing loss for the Cavaliers (3-7), who led by as much as 15 points in the second half, including by six with just over a minute left.

Trailing 72-69, LSCPA’s Ty Archibald double-clutched a three-point attempt and was fouled by BPCC’s Fahmmi Mamo. Archibald, who was the Seahawks leading scorer in the game with 18, sank all three free throws to tie the game at 72 before Johnson’s game-winning layup.

The Seahawks (3-7) had just two other players reach double figures in the game, forward Joe Lucien with 17 and guard Desmond McQuain, who added 10.

The Cavaliers were led by King, who scored a game-high 19 points, while Mamo added 16 and Tutu Majok chipped in with 13. Majok, who leads Region XIV in rebounding, registered his fourth double-double of the season by grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

BPCC travels to Tyler, Texas, on Saturday to take on the TJC Apaches.