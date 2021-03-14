Men’s college basketball: LSU No. 8 seed in East Region; Tigers to face No. 9 St. Bonaventure in first round Saturday

LSU Sports Information
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Men’s Basketball team, SEC Tournament runner-up, earned the No. 8 seed in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and will face No. 9-seed St. Bonaventure (16-4) on Saturday, March 20.
LSU (18-9), the No. 3 in the SEC Tournament, advanced to Sunday’s final before falling to top-seed and No. 6-ranked Alabama, 80-79.
The meeting will be the first between the Tigers and Bonnies.
Game times and locations will be announced soon. First-round games will be televised on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV from these venues in Indiana:
- Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind./Purdue University)
- Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind./Indiana University)
- Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind./Indiana Pacers)
- Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind./Butler University)
- Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind./IUPUI)
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind./Indianapolis Colts)