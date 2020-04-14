Men’s college basketball: LSWA All-Louisiana team

LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ALL-LOUISIANA
FIRST TEAM
DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
Cedric Harris, Centenary
Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese
Skylar Mays, LSU
Bryson Robinson, New Orleans
SECOND TEAM
Malik Amos, Dillard
Michael Ertel, ULM
Jalen Johnson, Louisiana
William Loyd, Xavier
Trendon Watford, LSU
THIRD TEAM
Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana College
Chudler Bile, Northwestern State
Myles Burns, Loyola
Javonte Smart, LSU
Christion Thompson, Tulane
HONORABLE MENTION
Taquan Knight, LSU Shreveport
Ivy Smith, Jr., Grambling
Mylik Wilson, Louisiana
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Skylar Mays, LSU
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jalen Johnson, Louisiana
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Trendon Watford, LSU
COACH OF THE YEAR – Eric Konkol, Louisiana Tech