Men’s college basketball: LSWA All-Louisiana team

176

LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ALL-LOUISIANA

FIRST TEAM

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Cedric Harris, Centenary

Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese

Skylar Mays, LSU

Bryson Robinson, New Orleans

SECOND TEAM

Malik Amos, Dillard

Michael Ertel, ULM

Jalen Johnson, Louisiana

William Loyd, Xavier

Trendon Watford, LSU

THIRD TEAM

Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana College

Chudler Bile, Northwestern State

Myles Burns, Loyola

Javonte Smart, LSU

Christion Thompson, Tulane

HONORABLE MENTION

Taquan Knight, LSU Shreveport

Ivy Smith, Jr., Grambling

Mylik Wilson, Louisiana

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Skylar Mays, LSU

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jalen Johnson, Louisiana

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Trendon Watford, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR – Eric Konkol, Louisiana Tech