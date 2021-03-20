Men’s college basketball: Navarro gets past BPCC

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Navarro College Bulldogs defeated the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers 86-76 Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Leading 40-37 at halftime, Navarro outscored Bossier Parish 46-39 in the second half to close out the victory.

Drue Drinnon scored a game-high 20 points to lead Navarro. Three other Bulldogs reached double figures, including Jaylen Harrison who scored 18, while Jules Moor added 16 and Edward Manuel had 16.

Five BPCC Cavaliers reached double figures but it wasn’t enough.

Guards Paul King and Fahmmi Mamo each had 16 points, while Tutu Majok scored 12 and Avery Martinez 10.

Christian Caldwell continued his outstanding play of late as he registered a double-double, his fourth of the season, with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Navarro improved to 11-5 in Region XIV, while the loss dropped BPCC to 7-9 in region play. The Cavaliers return to action on Wed., March 24, when they play host to the Victoria Pirates.