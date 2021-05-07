Men’s college basketball: NSU adds 6-5 forward from Murray State

By Matt Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES — After adding a bevy of backcourt talent when the signing period started April 14, Northwestern State inked a gritty wing/forward that will be asset in the front and backcourt.

Murray State College’s Cedric Garrett signed with the Demons after helping the Oklahoma-based Aggies compile a 41-13 record in two junior college seasons.

“We are excited to add a player with Cedric’s passion and competitiveness,” said NSU coach Mike McConathy. “He comes to us from a very good Murray State College program and has shown he can play at a high level in competitive Region 2.

“He’s a strong, physical player that brings it every day and challenges others to do the same. He has a no back-down, aggressive personality that spreads to others.”

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 12 points and five rebounds as a sophomore, making third-team all-conference.

Garrett shot 41 percent from long range, and he can also drive to the rim.

“His physical play makes him a great driver who can finish plays at the rim, but he can also make a high percentage of 3-pointers,” McConathy said. “He has the ability to score in many ways in our system.

“He has a blue-collar work ethic that leads him to get most 50-50 balls and rebounds – he just has a nose for the basketball. And defensively, he can guard almost any position on the floor.

In Garrett’s freshman season, Murray State College won Region 2 and earned a national tournament bid before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the postseason.

Garrett did lead KIPP Sunnyside High School to a state title in Texas (Class 3A), and Garrett took home TCAL 3A Player of the Year honors.

He averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to end a high school career in which he scored 1,247 points.

Garrett joins three other signees in LSU-Eunice guard Jonathan Cisse, Scotlandville HS guard Emareyon McDonald and Grapevine HS guard Jackson Waggoner.

— Featured photo courtesy of Murray State College Athletics