Men’s college basketball: Tech adds West Virginia transfer

Kane McGuire, La. Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team added some depth to its frontcourt on Monday as the program announced the signing of transfer Andrew Gordon.

Gordon, a native of Clearwater, Florida, is a 6-10, 250-pound forward who comes to Ruston after spending last season at West Virginia University.

“We are happy to welcome Andrew Gordon to the Louisiana Tech family,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “Andrew is a physical frontcourt player that protects the rim and scores inside. He has the ability to positively affect the game with his size, strength and athleticism. Andrew has been a part of successful basketball programs and we are excited to work with him.”

As a Mountaineer, Gordon saw action in 34 games with four starts. He averaged 2.3 points, scoring a season-high 13 points in a start against Baylor, as well as 1.7 rebounds per game. He also posted seven points in just seven minutes of action against Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship.

Prior to playing in Morgantown, West Virginia, he sat out the 2017-18 season at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida due to injury. His freshman year, he averaged 3.7 points and 3.6 boards per contest.

Gordon played his first ever season of organized basketball as a senior at Dunedin High, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. He starred on the football field as a wide receiver and defensive end.

