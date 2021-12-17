Men’s college basketball: Tech, LSU to face off Saturday at the Brookshire Grocery Arena

Men’s college basketball: Tech, LSU to face off Saturday at the Brookshire...

Two of the hottest men’s basketball teams in the country will face off Saturday evening at the Brookshire Grocery Arena when the No. 19 LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Tip-off is at 6.

LSU (10-0), ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the country. Louisiana Tech (8-2) is riding a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its last nine.

The Tigers have won nine games by double digits. The only one that was in doubt down the stretch was a 68-63 overtime victory over Penn State on Nov. 26 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost since a 90-81 setback to N.C. State on Nov. 27 in Raleigh, N.C. Tech’s other loss was to No. 14 Alabama 94-63 on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa.

LSU is averaging 79.4 points and allowing 53.2.

Tari Eason, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, leads LSU in scoring at 15.8 points per game. He is also second on the team in rebounding at 7.4.

Darius Days, a 6-7 senior forward, is second on team in scoring at 14.6 and first in rebounding at 7.8.

Xavier Pinson, a 6-2 senior guard, and sub Efton Reid, a 7-0 center, average 10.3 and 10.2 points, respectively.

The Tigers other two starters are 6-5 freshman guard Brandon Murray and 6-5 sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., a 6-7 freshman forward, leads Tech in scoring at 19.1 and rebounding at 11.1.

Lofton was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year last season and third-team All-Conference.

Amorie Archibald, a 6-3 senior guard, is second in scoring at 13.0. Isaiah Crawford, a 6-6 sophomore forward, and Keaston Willis, a 6-3 sophomore guard, average 11.3 and 10.6 points, respectively.

— Featured photo by Sadie Patton