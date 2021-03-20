Men’s college basketball: Thomas leads LSU to first-round victory in NCAA Tournament

LSU Sports Information

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cameron Thomas scored 27 points to lead LSU past St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

LSU (19-9), the No. 8 seed in the East Region, will face No. 1 Michigan (21-4) in the second round Monday.

LSU reserve forward Aundre Hyatt scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds. Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford had 11 points and 11 rebounds

Both teams started cold from the floor, but the Tigers finally warmed up and took a 31-22 lead at the half.

LSU had a big advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Bonnies 49-30.

Thomas made 11-of-13 free throws — one make short of the program record for an NCAA Tournament game.

No. 9-seeded St. Bonaventure was led by Jaren Holmes with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and Osun Osunniyi who was contained by LSU, scoring 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with a team-high nine rebounds.