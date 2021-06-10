Men’s college basketball: Tickets on sale for December game between LSU and Louisiana Tech

Staff Reports

After having been canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the men’s basketball game between LSU and Louisiana Tech scheduled for the Brookshire Grocery Arena will be played this season on Saturday, Dec. 18.

As the country continues its recovery from the pandemic, a full capacity event in December. Is being planned. Both schools have proud, supportive fan bases in the region and across the state, so the demand for tickets is expected to be high.

LSU Coach Will Wade is excited about the opportunity.

“We look forward to coming to Bossier City on Dec. 18 for this game which will be a showcase of college basketball in the state of Louisiana. We hope all of our LSU fans in Northwest Louisiana, and college basketball fans in general, will get their tickets now as we face a very good Louisiana Tech team at Brookshire Grocery Arena.”

Said Louisiana Tech Coach Eric Konkol: “After last year’s game was postponed, we are thankful to bring this game to our fans in Shreveport-Bossier this season. LSU is a high-quality opponent and we are excited to be a part of this event to showcase college basketball in our state. We look forward to competing in front of fans from across Louisiana and the region at Brookshire Grocery Arena.”

The event’s re-launch began June 9 with tickets available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com and at the b1BANK box office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Tickets start at just $15.

Fans that already bought tickets for this event at Brookshire Grocery Arena should keep them as they will be valid for the new date.

LSU finished 19-10 last season. The Tigers lost to Alabama 80-79 in the championship game of the SEC Tournament and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Michigan 86-78.

Louisiana Tech was 24-8 last season. The Bulldogs won the Conference USA West Division title and finished third in the National Invitation Tournament.