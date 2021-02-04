Men’s college basketball: Trinity Valley pulls away from BPCC in second half

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers dropped a 77-69 decision to Trinity Valley Community College Wednesday night in The Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC fell to 2-3. TVCC improved to 4-1.

The Cavaliers led 33-32 at the half despite shooting just 14-of-40 (35 percent). But the Cardinals outscored the Cavs 45-36 in the second half.

Trinity Valley shot 42.4 percent from the field in the second half. BPCC shot 36.7 percent (11-of-30).

The Cardinals hit 8-of-17 3-pointers in the game to 5-of-23 for the Cavs.

Guards Paul King and Avery Martinez led BPCC with 20 points each. Tutu Majok had 10 rebounds and Christian Caldwell nine.

Turnovers hurt the Cavs. They had 18 to the Cardinals’ eight.

Trevon Fuller led TVCC with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Dashawn Davis added 17.

BPCC returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas.