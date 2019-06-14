Mexican citizen living in Benton sentenced on gun charges and re-entering U.S. after multiple deportations

SHREVEPORT – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that illegal alien and felon Shandy Salgado-Almendaris, 39, a Mexican citizen living in Benton, was sentenced on Wednesday. Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Salgado-Almendaris to 21 months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States after being removed and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bossier Parish Narcotics Task Force agents conducted an investigation on Aug. 9, 2018, at a Benton residence and encountered Salgado-Almendaris. Agents searched the home and found a Rohm GmbH (RG Industries), Model: RG-14, .22-caliber revolver in the master bedroom area. The firearm was seized and Salgado-Almendaris was arrested.

Salgado-Almendaris had been previously removed from the United States three times at locations in Texas and Louisiana. The defendant is a convicted felon who has a previous criminal history involving possession of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to the current federal charges on Feb. 20, 2019, and faces removal from the United States after serving his prison term.

United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the ATF, and the Bossier Parish Narcotics Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.