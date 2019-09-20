Michael A. Hartling

Bossier City, LA – Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 19, 2019, in Section 29, Lot 90, within Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA, with Father Pike Thomas presiding.

Michel was born on Monday, September 3, 1945, in Hollywood, FL, to Michael and Mary Hartling. Mike graduated from South Broward High School. With things heating up in Vietnam, Mike entered service to his country, joining the U.S. Army at age 24, in 1968, being awarded The Presidential Unit Citation For Extraordinary Heroism while with the 1st Brigade, 9th Infantry Division.

After the service, he switched from fighting communism to fighting fires and advocating fire prevention. He settled into two main capacities, as he drove the fire trucks and was the cook at the fire house. Mike loved pets having had numerous cats and dogs over the years. But what he had a knack for turned into his main passion: Golf. Zero and Negative Handicaps.

Mike would enter numerous golf tournaments, mainly through Fireman tournaments throughout the country, but also on his own. In 1998 he even made the cut and played in the Men’s U.S. Senior Open, at Riviera Country Club, in Pacific Palisades, California, but Hale Irwin beat him by a few strokes.

While playing in a golf tournament in Shreveport at Southern Trace, while still residing in Florida, Mike met a lady that inspired him to play more tournaments in the region and phoned her each time he was coming to the area and they began dating. Eventually, the long distance relationship blossomed and Mike convinced her to join him in Florida.

Ultimately the happy couple relocated to Bossier City and continued 30 years of marital bliss. Love on the Links!

Mr. Hartling was preceded in Death by his parents: Michael Hartling and Mary Zerrenner Hartling.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Eugenia “Gini” Beagley Hartling, a clubhouse full of golfing buddies and caddies, and a few furry companions.

He will be greatly missed.