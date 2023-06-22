Michael Megaly, MD, Author of Multiple Chapters in Major Cardiology Reference Books

Michael Megaly, MD, MS, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist with Willis-Knighton Cardiology, has collaborated on two major reference books for coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).



Emmanouil Brilakis’ “Manual of Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Interventions: A Step-by-Step Approach” and Stéphane Rinfret’s “Percutaneous Intervention for Coronary Chronic Total Occlusion: The Hybrid Approach” are must-have manuals for interventional cardiologists. They offer step-by-step guidance on every technique used in CTO PCI interventions, what pitfalls to watch for and how to troubleshoot tactics.



Dr. Megaly peer reviewed three chapters for the Brilakis book and authored two chapters for the Rinfret book. The Brilakis book covers new techniques and offers data that cites research performed by Dr. Megaly. The chapters he authored for the other cover treatment of CTO PCI as well as tools and techniques that support the procedures.



Peer reviewed articles and collaborations on books such as these are extremely important for doctors who work in this highly specialized field of cardiovascular medicine. “This enables them to advance their field and reach new research findings that help their patients and the delivery of care in an efficient and safe manner,” Dr. Megaly says. “Health systems with such experts can better provide care to patients in these specific niches.”



Contributions from experts like Dr. Megaly allow health systems like Willis-Knighton to support the advance of medicine and improve the lives of patients’ lives all over the world, not just within their regional reach.



Dr. Megaly specializes in the treatment of complex coronary artery disease for patients who have chronic total occlusion (CTO) or 100 percent blockage. He is author or co-author of more than 150 manuscripts and multiple chapters in different CTO intervention books.