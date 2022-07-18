Michael Megaly, MD, Joins Willis-Knighton Cardiology

Michael Megaly, MD, MS, FACC, FSCAI, has joined Willis-Knighton Cardiology, part of the Willis-Knighton

Physician Network. Dr. Megaly specializes in the treatment of complex coronary artery disease for patients

who have chronic total occlusion (CTO) or 100 percent blockage.

Dr. Megaly comes to Willis-Knighton from a fellowship in high-risk coronary interventions at Henry Ford

Hospital in Detroit. Previously, he completed a cardiology fellowship at Minneapolis Heart Institute and

Hennepin Healthcare and an interventional cardiology fellowship at University of Arizona College of Medicine-

Phoenix. He also served an internal medicine residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago and a

general surgery residency at Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his medical degree and

Master of Science degree in surgery.

He has authored or co-authored more than 150 manuscripts and has written multiple chapters in different

CTO intervention books. He is an associate board member, editor and peer reviewer for prestigious

interventional cardiology journals. He has presented as a faculty member and an expert panelist at multiple

prestigious interventional cardiology conferences.

“I have a passion for helping patients who were told that they could not be helped,” Dr. Megaly says. “I have

focused on treating these patients to get better with less invasive catheter-based interventions. Seeing them

get better is very rewarding because many of them are usually not offered treatment, given the complexity of

their disease.”

Willis-Knighton Cardiology also includes Phillip A. Rozeman, MD, FACC; Frederick J. White, III, MD, FACC, FCCP;

Ajaya K. Tummala, MD, FACC; Basel Kasabali, MD, FACC; Paul G. Cole, MD, FACC; William Britton Eaves, II, MD,

FACC; Wenwu Zhang, MD, PhD, FACC; Amber M. Shah, MD, MPH; Sai Konduru, MD, MPH; Jagan Beedupalli,

MD, MPH, FACC; Michael Langiulli, MD, FACC; Latif Bikak, MD, FHFSA; and Boshra F. Louka, MD, FACC, FSCAI.

The doctors offer a full array of cardiovascular services at offices in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden,

Natchitoches, Vivian, Homer, Ruston and Springhill, including general cardiology, diagnostic and interventional

procedures. They accept new patients and most insurance plans.