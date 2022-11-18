Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish

Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip

saddles for local residents.



Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.



Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said this is the best way to identify these very expensive items.



“Horse saddles cost a lot, and in some the prices range from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, making them a prime target for thieves,” said Sheriff Whittington. He said adding this tracking technology will help return a saddle to the rightful owner in the event that it is stolen. “This microchip is like a serial number on other items, and it is a record of the actual owner making it easy for us to do our jobs in the event one of them is stolen.”



Brand Inspector Burcham said the microchipping will continue throughout the state.