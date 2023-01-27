Middle school boy basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon, Benton post victories

Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon and Benton all won games Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 37-21 at Cope, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 33-24 at Greenacres and Rusheon defeated Benton 35-30 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Haughton 33-20, Elm Grove topped Greenacres 36-23 and Benton edged Rusheon 35-34.

(Note: This report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.)

At Cope, Chase Williams led the Cougars with 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Bennett Morgan and Jerry Davenport had eight points each. Jalen Brown chipped in six.

Davenport and Chase Harding both had multiple rebounds.

Ethan Johnson led Haughton with 14 points. Nate Carver chipped in five.

Caden Allen was the rebounding leader. Xzavion Bonilla had three steals.

Chris Hart and Payton Hughes scored 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead the Cope seventh-grade squad.

Andrew Sawrie added five and Drake Huckaby four. Sawrie also played outstanding defense.

Nick Shelton and Graham Turner paced Haughton with six and five points, respectively. Henry Pyle had eight rebounds:

At Greenacres, Lamichael Smith led the Elm Grove eighth-grade team with nine points. He also had two assists and two steals.

Tristan Sedberry had seven points, two steals and two rebounds. Hunter Cheatham had three points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist.

Jayden Spencer had three points, three steals and one assist. Roderick Johnson had two points and two rebounds.

Dallas Loche had a big game got the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team. He scored 17 points and had six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Ashton Jackson had five points and two assists. Christian Thomas had five points and three rebounds. Cameron Thomas had five points, two rebounds and one steal.

Kaden Ashley had four and one steal.

At Benton, Ty’Coreion Williams poured in 15 points to lead Rusheon to the eighth-grade victory.

Quinton Hodge scored 10 and Caden Hines added six.

Malachi Zeiglar led Benton with 12 points. Wesley Hollowell and JT Young scored six each.

Benton rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters in the seventh-grade victory.

Chance Lanier and Braylyn Fords led the Tigers with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Fords sank the game-winning free throws in the final minute.

DeMarko Perkins and Aravious Davenport led Rusheon with 11 and 10 points, respectively.