Middle school boys basketball: All six parish schools get wins as second half of district play begins

Middle school boys basketball: All six parish schools get wins as second...

The second half of district play began Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon 44-20 at Rusheon, Greenacres edged Cope 39-36 at Airline and Benton downed Haughton 31-24 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon edged Elm Grove 49-47 in overtime, Cope nipped Greenacres 22-21 and Haughton topped Benton.

(Note: The following report is based on information provided by coaches.)

At Rusheon, Jayden Spencer led the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team with 17 points. He also had six steals and four assists.

Greg Rone had six points, four rebounds and four steals. Tristan Sedberry had five points, three rebounds and three steals.

Gary Burney had four points and two rebounds. Lemichael Smith had seven steals, three points, three assists and two rebounds.

Trevor Henderson had three points, three steals and two rebounds. Hunter Cheatham had four steals, two assists and two points. Roderick Johnson and Thomas Statin had three rebounds and two points each.

Josiah Rachal paced Rusheon with 10 points. Jaylen James added four.

Montravelle Lewis hit a shot at the overtime buzzer to give Rusheon the seventh-grade victory.

Javeon Mitchell led the Rams with 14 points.

Elm Grove rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and the game went into overtime tied at 40.

Elm Grove’s Dallas Loche had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four steals and three assists.

Christian Thomas barely missed a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points. He also had two steals.

Ashton Jackson had six points, one rebound and one assist. Cameron Thomas had four points and two rebounds.

At Airline, Chris Hart led Cope to the tight seventh-grade victory with nine points.

Peyton Hughes added six and Drake Huckaby five.

Jerry Davenport, Russell Barrett and Preston Hughes scored eight points apiece for the Cope eighth-grade team.

At Benton, Malachi Ziegler led the victorious Tigers eighth-grade team with 12 points and eight rebounds. He also had two steals.

Ethan Washington hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points. He also had five steals, one rebound and one assist.

Wesley Hollowell had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Lucas Cox had three rebounds. JT Young had two steals, two rebounds and two points.

Ethan Johnson paced Haughton with eight points. Caden Allen and Kyron Turner had five each.

Nick Shelton scored 14 points to lead the Haughton seventh-grade team to the victory. He also had five steals.

Maddux Williams had eight points and four assists.

Braylyn Ford led Benton with five points. He also has two rebounds.

Chance Linnear, Colt Herndon and Jovan Prince combined for seven points.

Linnear also had two rebounds and two assists. Prince, Abram Patterson, Vincent Rielly, Brady Cooper, Beaux Blackmon and Cash Armer all had rebounds.