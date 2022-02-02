Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Elm Grove, Greenacres post victories

Benton, Elm Grove and Greenacres won eighth- and seventh-grade district district games Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Benton defeated Cope 40-32 at Benton, Elm Grove downed Haughton 56-30 at Elm Grove and Greenacres defeated Rusheon at Rusheon.

In seventh-grade games, Benton edged Cope 29-25, Elm Grove defeated Haughton and Greenacres defeated Rusheon 34-16.

At Benton, Cason Herndon led the victorious Tigers with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Beckett Moore had nine points, including a 3-pointer, and five rebounds.

Greg Chambers had six points, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Malachi Zeglar scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers seventh-grade team to the victory. He also had five blocks and four steals.

Antuan Robinson had eight rebounds along with five points and four steals.

Wesley Hollowell and Ethan Washington scored four each. Hollowell also had four rebounds.

At Elm Grove, Antonio Gladney led a balanced Eagles offensive attack with 13 points in the eighth-grade victory.

Kaleb Williams and Caleb Evans scored 12 each. Cole Snell chipped in five and Demarkus Evans had four.

Ulijah Brittentine, Peyton Rayner and LaMarcus Harris combined for 10.

Trey Kittrell paced Haughton with 15 points.

Jayden Spencer led the victorious Eagles seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Greg Rone added seven and Tristan Sedberry five. Gary Burney, Joshua Papion and Kameron Darnell combined for eight.

Ethan Johnson led Haughton with five points.

At Rusheon, Danny Darby, Jeremiah Epps and David Allen led Greenacres to the eighth-grade victory.

Darby scored 13 points. Allen and Epps had 10 each.

Brandon Craig scored 12 points and Jayden Davis nine in the Mustangs’ seventh-grade victory.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.