Middle school boys basketball: Cope 8th-grade team, Elm Grove 7th-grade team complete undefeated seasons

The Cope eighth-grade team and Elm Grove seventh-grade team wrapped up undefeated seasons Thursday in Bossier Parish boys basketball middle school action Thursday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Haughton downed Benton 39-29 at Haughton, Elm Grove got past Rusheon 44-38 at Rusheon and Cope defeated Greenacres 40-16 at Airline.

In seventh-grade games, Benton defeated Haughton 36-27, Elm Grove downed Rusheon and Cope edged Greenacres 28-24.

At Airline, Jaydan Gladney led the Cope eighth-grade team with nine points. Demarion Woodard and Malachi Stumon scored six each. Caleb Kasayka added five.

Greg Travis led Greenacres with seven points.

Jusdan Gladney hit 10-of-10 free throws for all of his team-high 10 points in Cope’s hard-fought seventh-grade victory.

Drew Robinson scored four. Austin Smith and Andrew Sharp had three each.

Kamron Lancastor led Greenacres with 14.

At Rusheon, Elm Grove’s seventh-grade Eagles closed the season 6-0 with the victory.

Antonio Gladney had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kaleb Williams and Caleb Evans scored 10 and eight, respectively. Demarkus Evans, JP McGovern and Clay Edmonson combined for seven.

Ja’melvion Lewis poured in 17 points for the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Jacob Gaskins added 20 points. Savion Bell had 11 rebounds and nine points

At Haughton, Andrew Markray scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team.

Devontay Moss added 11 points.

Cameron Rickard scored nine points for the Haughton seventh-grade team. Carter Couvillion had six.

Braylon McHenry and Randle Dubose had eight rebounds each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.