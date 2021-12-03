Home Sports-Free Middle school boys basketball: Cope 8th-grade team wins season opener

Middle school boys basketball: Cope 8th-grade team wins season opener

Russell Hedges
The Cope Cougars eighth-grade team opened the season Thursday with a 48-25 victory over North DeSoto at Cope.

North DeSoto won the seventh-grade game 22-13.

Jusdan Gladney led the Cougars eighth-grade team with 10 points. Andrew Sharp added nine and Leo Heng seven,

Bo Carter and Ian Sims tallied six each. 

Aiden McDowell, Austin Williams and Dominic Conde also contributed on both ends of the floor.

Omar Scott, Chase Williams and Daylon Carmouche scored three points apiece for the Cope seventh-grade squad.

Adan Morales and Raylon Neal added two each.

