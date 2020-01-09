Middle school boys basketball: Cope advances to Bossier High Tip-Off Classic title game

The Cope Cougars advanced to the championship game of the Bossier High Middle School Tip-Off Classic tournament with a 39-34 victory over Mansfield on Thursday night at Bossier.

Cope will face the winner of Saturday’s 11 a.m semifinal game between Rusheon and Greenacres for the title at 2:45 p.m.

Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 39-27 in a quarterfinal game Thursday.

In consolation games Thursday, St. Mark’s edged North DeSoto 45-41, and the Shreveport Force downed Haughton 53-25.

St. Mark’s plays the Force in the consolation championship at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Mansfield faces the Rusheon-Greenacres loser at 1:30 in the third-place game.

Tre Jackson pumped in 15 points and Markell Hampton added 10 to lead Cope against Mansfield. Demarquise Tramiel scored eight.

Labroderick Mayweather and Aaron Guinn Jr. paced Mansfield with 12 points each.

Sentavion Ball and Jaxon Graham led Greenacres against Elm Grove with 11 and eight points, respectively.

Elm Grove got eight points from Dominik Taylor and five from Aaron Burrell.

Jude Gaitan and Charles Valiulis scored 16 and 14, respectively, in St. Mark’s win over North DeSoto.

Randall Hall led the Griffins with 17. Tanner Geuward chipped in with nine.

Anthony Martin poured in 24 points to lead the Force against Haughton. C. Hough scored 17.

Chase Tolbert and Amarion Lars tallied six each for the Bucs.

The tournament’s sponsors are Patrick R. Jackson, Attorney; Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation; Barksdale Federal Credit Union; Bossier Federal Credit Union; and Orthopaedic Specialists of Louisiana.

NOTE: Game scores and leading scorers courtesy of Bossier boys head coach Nick Bohanan. Bossier (20-3) hosts Wossman (19-2) in a battle of the top two teams in the Class 3A power rankings Friday night. The game will follow a girls game that starts at 5:30.

