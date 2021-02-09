Middle school boys basketball: Cope downs Haughton in 8th-grade game

The Cope Cougars defeated the Haughton Bucs 42-21 in an eighth-grade game Monday at Haughton.

Jordan Gladney led the Cougars (3-0) with 15 points. Jayden Gulfan added eight and Kaleb Kasayka six.

Haughton’s Andrew Markray scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

Last week, Cope defeated Elm Grove 51-33.

Jarvis Davis led the Cougars with 12 points.

Kasayka and Malachi Stimson scored nine each. Damarion Woodard scored eight points and also played well defensively. Gulfan also scored eight.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received. Some games have been postponed because of contact tracing and quarantining.