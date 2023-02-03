Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton, Rusheon, Greenacres get wins

Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton, Rusheon and Greenacres all won games as Bossier Parish district play continued Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Benton 41-34 in double overtime at Cope, Elm Grove got past Haughton 36-31 at Haughton and Greenacres defeated Rusheon at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Benton 45-29, Haughton edged Elm Grove 30-28 and Rusheon rolled past Greenacres.

(Note: The following report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received).

At Cope, the Cougars and Tigers played a hard-fought thriller in the eighth-grade game.

Cope rallied from a 23-16 deficit at the end of the third quarter and the game went into overtime tied at 30. It was tied at 34 going into the second.

Jerry Davenport led Cope with 16 points. Chase Williams added 10.

Williams was 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the overtime periods. Davenport also hit two big free throws.

Wesley Hollowell and Ethan Washington led Benton with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Malachi Ziegler had 17 rebounds (10 defensive and seven offensive) and seven points. Hollowell had six rebounds and Lucas Cox five.

Payton Hughes led the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with 19 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Chris Hart scored 15. Drake Huckaby chipped in five points.

Braylyn Ford led Benton with 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. He also had four rebounds and two assists.

Sawyer Shane and Colt Herndon scored five each. Chance Linnear had four points, three rebounds and three assists. Vincent Rielly had four points.

At Haughton, Gary Burney led the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team with 10 points. He also had three rebounds and two steals.

Greg Rone had eight points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Tristan Sedberry had six points, two steals, two assists and one rebound. Jayden Spencer had five points and two assists.

Hunter Cheatham had three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two points.

Roderick Johnson had three rebounds and two points. Wyatt Sussdorf also scored.

Ethan Johnson poured in 18 points to lead Haughton. Caden Allen had seven rebounds.

Haughton rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit in the seventh-grade game.

Eythan Gay led the Bucs with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Henry Pyle added eight points and Maddux Williams seven.

Dallas Loche and Kingston Meza led Elm Grove with 10 points each.

Loche also had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Kaden Ashley had six points and two assists. Cameron Thomas had four rebounds and two points.

At Greenacres, Aravis Davenport and Javeon Mitchell scored 14 points each to lead Rusheon to the seventh-grade victory.

Davenport also had four assists and one steal. Mitchell also had an outstanding defensive game with four steals.