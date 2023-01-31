Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton sweep opponents

Cope, Elm Grove and Haughton swept their opponents in district games Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 40-19 at Cope, Elm Grove defeated Benton at Elm Grove and Haughton edged Greenacres 32-28 at Haughton.

In seventh-grade games, Cope slipped past Rusheon 31-25, Elm Grove defeated Benton 31-26 and Haughton topped Greenacres 39-26.

(The following report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.)

At Cope, Jerry Davenport led the Cougars to the eighth-grade victory with 13 points.

Chase Williams added eight and Preston Hughes seven.

Cope got eight points from its bench players led by Chase Hardin with six.

Ty’Coreion Williams paced Rusheon with 11.

Payton Hughes scored 10 points to lead the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

Chris Hart chipped in seven. Drake Huckaby and Andrew Sawrie had five and four, respectively.

Arayvis Davenport led Rusheon with 12 points. DeMarko Perkins scored nine.

At Elm Grove, Jayden Spencer led the Eagles to the eighth-grade victory with 16 points. He also had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Greg Rone scored 10 and had four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Lemichael Smith had nine points, four steals, three assists and one rebound.

Also scoring were Roderick Johnson (4), Greg Burney (4), Trevor Henderson (4), Tristan Sedberry (3) and Austin Clinger (3).

Burney, Henderson and Sedberry had three rebounds apiece. Sedberry also had four steals.

Hunter Cheatham had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Malachi Zeigler led Benton with 12 points and four steals.

Christian Thomas poured in 15 points to lead Elm Grove to the seventh-grade victory. He also had three rebounds and one steal.

Dallas Loche had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four assists. Cameron Thomas grabbed eight rebounds. Ashton Jackson had three points, one rebound and one assist.

Vincent Rielly paced Benton with 12 points. He also had two steals.

Bralyn Ford and Chance Linnear scored six each.

Sawyer Shane had four steals and Linnear had one.

At Haughton, Ethan Johnson led the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team with 15 points. He also had six steals.

Josh Smith added eight points. Caden Allen had a team-high nine rebounds.

Nick Shelton led the Haughton seventh-grade team with 15 points.

Eythan Gay had 11 points and nine rebounds. Maddux Williams had five points and four assists.