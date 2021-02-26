Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove sweep opponents

Cope and Elm Grove swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball action Thursday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope got past Haughton 49-38 at Cope and Elm Grove downed Greenacres 43-30 at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton and Elm Grove topped Greenacres 44-29.

At Cope, Malachi Stumon scored a season-high 21 points and also contributed on the boards to lead the undefeated Cougars eighth-grade squad to the hard-fought victory.

Damarion Woodard added eight points. Jared Gladney has seven and Jarvis Davis six.

Cope led 26-18 at the half. The Bucs got as close as six in the third quarter but the Cougars were able to maintain their advantage.

Andrew Markray poured in 19 points to lead Haughton. Devontay Moss had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Andrew Sharp led the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with 16 points.

Khrysten Charles scored eight. Austin Smith and Drew Robinson added five each.

Austin Williams had a solid game on both ends of the court.

Cameron Rickard and Decarlos Johns paced Haughton with seven and six points, respectively. Braylon McHenry grabbed eight rebounds.

At Greenacres, Jamelvion Lewis scored 16 points to lead Elm Grove to the eighth-grade victory.

Jacob Gaskins had nine points and six rebounds. Demario Evans added seven points and Oscar Williams five.

Savion Bell had eight rebounds and four points.

Kaleb Williams knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the Elm Grove seventh-grade team improved to 3-0.

Antonio Gladney chipped in with nine points and Caleb Evans had seven.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.