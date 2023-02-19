Middle school boys basketball: District races tight as season enters final week

The seventh- and eighth-grade district races are tight as the season enters its final week.

In eighth-grade games Thursday, Elm Grive defeated Benton 58-21 at Benton, Cope downed Rusheon 46-37 at Rusheon and Greenacres topped Haughton 41-23 at Greenacres.

Elm Grove (7-1) leads the district by one game over Greenacres (6-2) and two over Cope (5-3).

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon edged Cope 46-42, Elm Grove got past Benton 41-36 and Haughton downed Greenacres 32-23.

Rusheon and Cope are tied for the lead at 6-2. Haughton (5-3) is one game back.

(The following report is based on information provided by coaches.)

At Rusheon, Arayvis Davenport had a monster game in the Rams’ seventh-grade victory, scoring 31 points. He had 12 in the fourth quarter.

Chris Hart led Cope with 16 points, including in the second half.

Peyton Hughes and Drake Huckaby scored six each. Andrew Sawrie and Chase Andrews scored five each. Brian Taylor had four.

Chase Williams led Cope’s victorious eighth-grade team with 18 points. Chase Hardin had six.

Also scoring were Preston Hughes, Jerry Davenport, Victor Stafford, Russell Barrett, Maxwell Moore, Tyson Farrell and Adan Morales.

At Benton, Jayden Spencer led Elm Grove to the eighth-grade victory with 17 points. He also had five steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Greg Rone had 12 points, six steals and three rebounds. Lemichael Smith had 10 points, two assists and two steals.

Tristan Sedberry had 10 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Also contributing were Trevor Henderson (four points, one rebound), Gary Burney (two points, one block), Wyatt Sussdorf (two points) and Roderick Johnson (three rebounds, two steals, one block, one point.

Ethan Washington and Malachi Ziegler led Benton with six points each. Ziegler also had two rebounds and one assist.

Wesley Hollowell had six rebounds, three points and one assist. John Thomas Young had five rebounds, four points and two assists.

Lucas Cox (two rebounds) and Vincent Herrera (two points) also contributed.

Dallas Loche continued his outstanding season with 28 points in Elm Grove’s seventh-grade victory. He also had eight rebounds and five steals.

Ashton Jackson scored eight points and had one steal.

Also contributing were Christian Thomas (five rebounds, three points, three steals) and Cameron Thomas (three rebounds, two steals, two points).

Sawyer Shane led Benton with 12 points and nine rebounds. He also had two steals and one assist.

Chance Linnear had eight points and two rebounds. Braylyn Ford had five points, two assists one rebound and one steal.

Also contributing were Vincent Rielly (five steals, four points, four assists, three rebounds), Jovan Prince (four points, one rebound) and Colt Herndon (four assists, three steals, two points).

At Greenacres, Nick Shelton poured in 21 points to lead the victorious Haughton seventh-gradec team.

Maddux Williams added six.

Ethan Johnson led the Haughton eighth-grade team with 11 points.

Nate Carver had 10 rebounds and seven points. Caden Allen had seven rebounds.