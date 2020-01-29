Middle school boys basketball: District season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district season got underway Monday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Haughton defeated Benton 56-51 and Rusheon downed Elm Grove 47-27 at Rusheon.

In one seventh-grade game reported, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon 47-43.

At Rusheon, Javon Johnson and Keyshun Johnson scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the victorious Rams eighth-grade team.

Bryson Broom added eight.

Aeron Burrell led Elm Grove with nine points. He also had one steal and one block.

Justin Willis added seven points and Dominic Taylor six. Grandon Young, Jamar Powell and Jamichael Pennington combined for 11 points. Powell also had three rebounds.

Jamelvion Lewis had 21 points, four rebounds and two steals to lead Elm Grove to the seventh-grade victory.

Savion Bell had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jacob Gaskins chipped in with nine points.

Javonte Small led Rusheon with 16 points. TJ Perry added 12 and Kameron Davenport 11.

Jalen Lewis and Chase Tolbert scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Haughton to the eighth-grade win.

Rashard Douglas and Amarion Lars added nine each. Lars also had 12 rebounds.

