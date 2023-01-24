Middle school boys basketball: District season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school district season got underway Monday

In eighth-grade games, Greenacres edged Cope 26-25 at Cope, Haughton defeated Benton 42-21 at Haughton and Elm Grove downed Rusheon 36-27 at Elm Grove.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres, Benton topped Haughton 26-18 and Elm Rusheon defeated Elm Grove 37-34.

(Note: The following information is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

At Cope, Jaden Davis led the Greenacres eighth-grade team with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

Eli Washington and TJ Heard scored six each.

Jerry Davenport led Cope with 11 points. Preston Hughes added eight.

Tyson Farrell was cited for his outstanding defensive play.

Payton Hughes and Chris Hart led Cope in scoring in the seventh-grade victory.

At Elm Grove, Jayden Spencer led the Eagles eighth-grade team with 12 points. He also had two steals.

Roderick Johnson scored six points and had four rebounds. Thomas Stanton scored five and had four rebounds.

Greg Rone had five points and three steals. Hunter Cheatham had four points and two steals.

Quinton Hodge was Rusheon’s leading scorer.

Arayvis Davenport and Demarko Perkins led Rusheon in scoring in the Rams’ seventh-grade victory.

Dallas Loche paced the Elm Grove with 10 points and five rebounds.

Christian Thomas had seven points and seven rebounds.

Kaden Ashley scored six points, Ashton Jackson five and Cameron Thomas four.

At Haughton, Josh Smith and Ethan Johnson led the Haughton eighth-grade team with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Johnson also led the team in assists. Caden Allen led the Bucs in rebounds.

CT Woodard led the Haughton seventh-grade team with four points.