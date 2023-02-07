Middle school boys basketball: District season reaches halfway point

The Bossier Parish middle school district season reached the halfway point Monday.

Elm Grove and Greenacres are tied for the eighth-grade lead at 4-1. Cope and Haughton are tied for third at 3-2.

Cope leads the seventh-grade district at 5-0. Rusheon and Benton are tied for second at 3-2.

In eighth-grade games Monday, Haughton downed Rusheon 38-28 at Greenacres, Elm Grove topped Cope 35-24 at Cope and Greenacres edged Benton 32-30 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon defeated Haughton 26-23, Cope slipped past Elm Grove 34-27 and Benton downed Greenacres 29-16.

(Note: The following report is based on information received from coaches.)

At Greenacres, Josh Smith led Haughton in the eighth-grade victory with 14 points. He also had three assists.

Kyron Turner had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Ethan Johnson almost had one with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Aravious Davenport poured in 16 points to lead the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team.

Maddux Williams and Nick Shelton led Haughton with six points each. Henry Pyle and Beck Hammond had seven rebounds each.

At Cope, Jaydan Spencer led Elm Grove in the eighth-grade victory with 10 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Roderick Johnson had seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Greg Rone had five points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Trevor Henderson had four points, two assists and two steals. Lamichael Smith had four points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

Gary Burney had four rebounds, three points and one block.

Jerry Davenport led eight Cougars who scored with six points. Chase Williams had four. Russell Barrett and Preston Hughres scored three each.

Payton Hughes and Drake Huckaby scored 10 each for the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

Chris Hart added five. Joshua Velazquez, Brian Taylor and Chase Andrews also scored

Elm Grove’s Dallas Loche had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two assists and one steal.

Cameron Thomas had seven points and five rebounds. Kingston Meza had six points and one rebound. Ashton Jackson had three assists, two points and one rebound.

At Benton, Jaden Davis led Greenacres to the eighth-grade victory with 15 points.

Justin Woodfork added 10.

Ethan Washington paced Benton with nine points, including two 3-pointers,

Malachi Ziegler had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Wesley Hollowell had five points and two rebounds.

Lucas Cox had nine rebounds and four points. Jack Richardson hit a 3-pointer. John Thomas Young had two points, one rebound and one assist.

Chance Linnear led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with eight points. He also had two steals, one rebound and one assist.

Braylyn Ford had seven points, three rebounds and two steals. Colt Herndon scored five points and had two steals.

Sawyer Shane grabbed seven rebounds. He also had three points and one assist.

Vincent Rielly had four rebounds, three steals and two points. Abram Patterson had three points, one rebound and one steal. Beaux Blackmon had one rebound and one block.

Hudson Williams had one rebound and one steal. Cash Armer also scored.

Caden Reed and Herlandez Roberson led Greenacres with six and five points, respectively. V’Shon Morris added four.