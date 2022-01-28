Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Cope, Greenacres post victories

Elm Grove, Cope and Greenacres won eighth- and seventh-grade district games Thursday.

At Elm Grove, Caleb Evans poured in 24 points to lead the Eagles past Benton 51-33 in the eighth-grade game.

Antonio Gladney added 11. Kaleb Williams had eight, JP McGovern five and Cole Snell four.

Tristan Sedberry tallied 10 points to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Jayden Spencer and Gary Burney scored seven each. Greg Rone and Kameron Darnell combined for six.

At Cope, Kevin White led 12 Cougars who scored with 12 points a victory over Rusheon in the eighth-grade game.

Austin Williams added 11. Jusdan Gladney chipped in nine.

Ten Cougars scored in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Bennett Morgan and Chase Williams led the way with six each. Jerry Davenport scored four.

At Greenacres, David Allen led the Mustangs to a hardfought 33-27 eighth-grade victory over Haughton. Kenny Darby added 11.

Braylon McHenry led Haughton with 11.

Brandon Craig scored 16 to lead the Mustangs seventh-grade squad to a 29-16 victory. Eli Washington chipped in five.

Seth Jorstad paced Haughton with seven points.

Note: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.