Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Cope, Greenacres, Rusheon, Benton get wins

Elm Grove, Cope, Greenacres, Rusheon and Benton all picked up victories as Bossier Parish teams began the second half of district play Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 56-46 at Greenacres, Cope downed Haughton 38-21 at Cope and Benton defeated Rusheon at Benton.

Elm Grove leads the district at 6-0. Benton is second at 5-1. Cope is third at 4-2.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres got past Elm Grove 34-29, Cope topped Haughton 32-14 and Rusheon defeated Benton 35-19.

Greenacres leads the district at 6-0. Elm Grove is second at 4-2. Cope and Rusheon are tied for third at 3-3.

At Greenacres, Kaleb Williams led three Elm Grove players in double figures with 19 points in the eighth-grade victory.

Caleb Evans scored 16 and JP McGovern had 10. Antonio Gladney chipped in eight, and Peyton Rayner added three.

Greenacres also had three players in double figures — David Allen (12), Kenny Darby (10) and Jamariea Gardner (10).

Jeremiah Epps chipped in eight.

Drayden Dawson and Jaden Davis scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Mustangs seventh-grade team. Brandon Craig had five.

Jayden Spencer paced Elm Grove with 16 points.

Greg Rone added eight. Hunter Cheatham and Tristan Sedberry combined for five.

At Benton, Greg Chambers led the victorious Tigers eighth-grade team with nine points.

Casey Herndon and Idrick Ferguson scored eight each. Kamryn Smith had six.

Beckett Moore and Andrew Bass chipped in five each.

At Cope, Trey Kittrell scored 11 points for the Haughton eighth-grade team. Jayden Musgrove scored five.

Ethan Johnson and Josh Smith led the Haughton seventh-grade team with four points each.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.