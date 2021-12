The Elm Grove Eagles wrapped up play in the Keithville tournament Saturday with a 44-22 victory over Green Oaks.

Antonio Gladney led the Eagles with 12 points and five rebounds.

Kaleb Williams had 10 points and three assists. Cole Snell scored nine points.

Caleb Evans had five points and three rebounds. Peyton Raynor, Elijah Coucil, JP McGovern and Demarkus Davis also scored. McGovern had three rebounds.