Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove gets win in Keithville tournament

The Elm Grove Eagles defeated North DeSoto 37-10 in the Keithville tournament Thursday,

Caleb Evans led Elm Grove with 15 points. He also had two assists.

Antonio Gladney added 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Kaleb Williams and Cole Snell scored four each. Ulijah Brittentine and JP McGovern also scored.

The Eagles continue play in the tournament Saturday against Green Oaks.